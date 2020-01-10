Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma meet Amit Shah to plan strategy over CAA

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 04:47 IST

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening to discuss strategy to chalk out the roadmap to deal with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state .

Assam is witnessing continuous peaceful protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019.

The CAA fast tracks Indian citizenship for minorities – Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists – who have faced religious persecution in three neighbouring muslim-majority countries --Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The new law, however, excludes Muslims.

Apart from Assam, other northeastern states too are uncomfortable with CAA. They say the new law will overwhelm the local culture, economy and would go against the interest of the indigenous people.

Earlier, a summit-level meeting between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was postponed because of protests .