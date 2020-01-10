e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / India News / Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma meet Amit Shah to plan strategy over CAA

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma meet Amit Shah to plan strategy over CAA

Apart from Assam, other northeastern states too are uncomfortable with CAA. They say the new law will overwhelm the local culture, economy and would go against the interest of the indigenous people.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 04:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening to discuss strategy to chalk out the roadmap to deal with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state .
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening to discuss strategy to chalk out the roadmap to deal with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state .(PTI File Photo )
         

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on Thursday evening to discuss strategy to chalk out the roadmap to deal with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state .

Assam is witnessing continuous peaceful protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019.

The CAA fast tracks Indian citizenship for minorities – Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists – who have faced religious persecution in three neighbouring muslim-majority countries --Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The new law, however, excludes Muslims.

Apart from Assam, other northeastern states too are uncomfortable with CAA. They say the new law will overwhelm the local culture, economy and would go against the interest of the indigenous people.

Earlier, a summit-level meeting between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was postponed because of protests .

tags
top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops: Police
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Another Delhi gang rape case convict files curative petition in SC
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Think Indian, there are benefits coming your way: Ravi Shastri on CAA
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news