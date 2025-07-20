Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Assam: Construction worker held for sexual assault of 7-year-old in Guwahati

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Injamam alias Gullu, who was reportedly working at a multi-storey building construction site in the Pathar Quarry area of Guwahati, had been evading the police for four days

Silchar: A 25-year-old construction worker was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in the Noonmati area of Assam.

The accused allegedly assaulted the minor on Wednesday afternoon while she was playing near the construction site (Representative photo)

The accused, Injamam alias Gullu, who was reportedly working at a multi-storey building construction site in the Pathar Quarry area of Guwahati, was on the run for four days.

Gullu allegedly assaulted the girl on Wednesday afternoon when the minor was playing near the construction site. The child is currently receiving medical care and support.

Following a complaint filed by the child’s family, the Noonmati Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Acting on specific intelligence, the police located Gullu in Assam’s Dhubri district. “He was taken into custody on Saturday evening and was brought back to Guwahati for questioning. We are also questioning two companions of the prime accused too,” a senior police officer said.

The incident has sparked outrage in the Noonmati area, with several organisations and locals protesting and demanding strict punishment for the accused.

Police said arrangements are being made to ensure both legal and psychological assistance for the child and her family.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On