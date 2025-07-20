Assam: Construction worker held for sexual assault of 7-year-old in Guwahati

Injamam alias Gullu, who was reportedly working at a multi-storey building construction site in the Pathar Quarry area of Guwahati, had been evading the police for four days
Silchar: A 25-year-old construction worker was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in the Noonmati area of Assam.
The accused, Injamam alias Gullu, who was reportedly working at a multi-storey building construction site in the Pathar Quarry area of Guwahati, was on the run for four days.
Gullu allegedly assaulted the girl on Wednesday afternoon when the minor was playing near the construction site. The child is currently receiving medical care and support.
Following a complaint filed by the child’s family, the Noonmati Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).
Acting on specific intelligence, the police located Gullu in Assam’s Dhubri district. “He was taken into custody on Saturday evening and was brought back to Guwahati for questioning. We are also questioning two companions of the prime accused too,” a senior police officer said.
The incident has sparked outrage in the Noonmati area, with several organisations and locals protesting and demanding strict punishment for the accused.