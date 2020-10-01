e-paper
Assam flood situation improves marginally; 2.70 lakh still affected

Assam flood situation improves marginally; 2.70 lakh still affected

At present, 426 villages are under water and more than 25,307 hectare of crop areas have been damaged in the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:10 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Guwahati
The flood affected districts are Bishwanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong.
The flood affected districts are Bishwanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong.(PTI Photo)
         

Assam’s flood situation improved marginally on Thursday with river waters showing a receding trend and affecting a population of 2.70 lakh in seven districts, a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Till Wednesday, over 2.83 lakh people were affected in eight districts.

At present, 426 villages are under water and more than 25,307 hectare of crop areas have been damaged in the state, the ASDMA said.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Dhubri and the Kopiliu in Nagaon, the bulletin said.

The flood affected districts are Bishwanath, Barpeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon and West Karbi Anglong.

Nagaon is the worst hit with more than 1.90 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with 35,670 and Goalpara with 26,127.

Relief centres have been opened in Nagaon district where 117 people have taken shelter in 12 relief camps.

The death toll in the three waves of floods in the state stands at 120.

Infrastructural damages, mostly embankments, have been reported from West Karbi Anglong district, the bulletin added.

