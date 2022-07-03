Assam flood toll reaches 174

The flood situation in Assam remained grim two weeks after the floods started as the death toll climbed to 174 after one more death was reported on Saturday. A total of 14 persons, including 6 minors died on Friday while 2.21 million people in 27 districts are still affected.

In Silchar town, which is the worst affected, areas like Chengcoorie Road, National Highway Road and Malini Beel are still under flood water.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that they are forming teams to assess the loss, and the government will give compensation to the flood-affected families.

Meanwhile, one person, identified as Kabul Khan, 35, a resident of Bethukandi area of Silchar, has been arrested in Cachar for allegedly breaching an embankment of the Barak river, which according to officials, is one of the reasons behind the flood in Silchar town.

On Friday, Sarma ordered the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police to resister cases against six individuals of Assam’s Silchar for allegedly cutting a part of Barak River’s embankment that led to flooding in the headquarters of Cachar district.

Over 120,000 persons are sheltered in 542 relief camps across Assam. Two central teams have been sent to assess the damages caused by the flood and they are visiting various districts.