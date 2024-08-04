Assam BJP promises law against 'land jihad': ‘No Hindu-Muslim deal without…’

The Assam government is planning to enact a law against “land jihad”, said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI file photo)

Sarma said Hindus and Muslims buying each other's land in the state will have to secure the permission of the government. He made the announcement at the BJP state executive meeting in Guwahati.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is also mulling legislation against the so-called ‘love jihad’ as well.

"Assam government is bringing two laws to stop land jihad and love jihad... If a Muslim wants to buy a Hindu’s property or a Hindu wants to buy a Muslim’s property, they will have to get the government's permission... Those practising love jihad will be punished with life imprisonment," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita said action against “land jihad” was being taken to protect the indigenous people of the state.

"To protect Jati, Mati and Bheti, we have decided (to act) against land jihad. Accordingly, we presented a resolution and the CM has accepted it. To give more opportunities to the employees of the 3rd and the 4th level and the Indigenous people of Assam, these decisions have been taken... We also discussed love jihad... We are hopeful that in the coming days, a law on love jihad would also be made," he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said a new domicile policy will be introduced soon, under which only those born in Assam will be eligible for state government jobs.

BJP vs ‘land jihad’

The BJP has been campaigning against "rampant infiltration" of foreigners in states like Assam and Jharkhand.

Last week, union home minister Amit Shah said rampant infiltration had led to the shrinking of the tribal population in Jharkhand

"After forming a government in Jharkhand, we will bring out a 'White Paper' on demography to protect tribal people, their lands, reservation, and rights."

Without naming Hemant Soren, he accused Jharkhand's tribal chief minister of being involved in "love jihad" and "land jihad" due to his “vote bank and appeasement policy”.

He alleged that thousands of infiltrators were entering Jharkhand, marrying tribal women, obtaining certificates, and buying land, thus usurping jobs meant for local people.

With inputs from PTI, ANI