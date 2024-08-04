Himanta Biswa Sarma to enact ‘love jihad’ law, promises 'life term' to violators

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said his government will enact a law against ‘love jihad’ with the provision of ‘life imprisonment’ as punishment to violators. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati. (PTI file photo)

"We spoke about ‘love jihad’ during the elections. Soon, we will bring a law, which will award life imprisonment in such cases," he said in a BJP meeting.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP's most prominent leader in the North East, said a new domicile policy will be introduced soon. Under the policy, only those born in Assam will be eligible for government jobs in the state.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assam government has given priority to the indigenous people in the one lakh government jobs provided, per his pre-poll promise.

The CM said the Assam government has taken a decision regarding land deals between Hindus and Muslims. He said the government cannot prevent such a transaction but it will make it mandatory to secure the consent of the chief minister for such deals.

Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised that his government would bring the uniform civil code to Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma on demographic 'invasion'

Last month, he went to Jharkhand and claimed 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' had been grabbing tribal land.

"Today, I visited Gaibathan village of Pakur. There is SPT law, so the land of the Adivasis cannot be transferred. Two Bangladeshi infiltrators grabbed their land, the Court gave an order that both of them should be removed and the Adivasi family should be given their land back, but the administration did not do anything."

"When the Adivasi family tried constructing a house on their land, they were attacked by Bangladeshi infiltrators. Even today, they have not got their land back. An Adivasi CM of Jharkhand should help them. Infiltration is not an issue, it is the reality in places like Pakur, Sahibganj..." he added.

He often makes similar claims about Assam.

"I have observed the demographic invasion in Assam, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Whenever the 2021 census is conducted, I am sure it will reveal shocking news about the demography of Eastern India. The demographic invasion is real, and due to appeasement policies, we are unable to control it," Sarma had said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI