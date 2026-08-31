Guwahati, The Assam government will invest ₹50,000 crore over the next five years to develop infrastructure across sectors, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Assam govt to invest ₹50,000 crore in developing infra over 5 yrs: Himanta

Addressing a press conference after a state cabinet meeting here on Sunday, Sarma said the investment would cover primary healthcare, schools, anganwadi centres, housing for tea garden workers, power, roads, women markets and hostels, besides flood embankments.

"The state cabinet has approved pumping in ₹50,000 crore for 'Viksit Assam: Infra Vision'. Under this scheme, we will be developing various infrastructures across the state," he said.

Sarma said the cabinet also approved allotment of 1,174 bighas of land in Kamrup Metropolitan and Nagaon districts to the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department for developing industrial estates and land banks.

The government will also allot 27 bighas in Rangajan Gaon in Dhemaji district to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department for setting up a milk project, he said.

The CM said that to improve the ease of doing business, the cabinet approved the Assam Trade Articles Order, 2026, abolishing the requirement of retail selling licences for petroleum products.

It also approved an amendment to the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019, to include Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities as an eligible industrial activity for fiscal incentives under the Assam Vehicle Scrappage Policy, 2022.

The cabinet extended the one-time window for determining the market value of tea gardens or tea land for calculating stamp duty and registration fees on conveyance deeds, along with the one-time SOP valuation mechanism, he said.

The cabinet also approved a ₹300-crore project by Fermbox Bio Pvt Ltd at Tezpur in Sonitpur district and an integrated 30 MW solar power and 25 MW Battery Energy Storage System project at Rakhyasini Jungle Block in Goalpara district.

An amount of ₹155.98 crore was sanctioned for construction of a rail overbridge near Hawaipur station and a bypass road connecting Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong with NH-27 at Bamungaon, Sarma said.

The project is expected to ease congestion in Lanka town.

The cabinet also approved ₹110 crore for infrastructure development at Gauhati University during 2026-27 to complete several pending works.

Sarma said 'masur dal' would be made available to National Food Security Act ration card holders at ₹70 per kg and sugar at ₹35 per kg.

Beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme in flood-hit Sivasagar and Charaideo districts would receive ₹2,000 this month, instead of the usual ₹1,250, while beneficiaries in other districts would receive ₹1,200, he said.

"The state government will provide the initial relief of ₹15,000 to the remaining flood-affected families on September 1," he said.

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