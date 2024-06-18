Assam: IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia dies by suicide minutes after wife's death due to cancer

Shiladitya Chetia, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer serving as the home and political department's secretary in the Assam government, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday. According to the state's police, he took the extreme step soon after he heard about his wife's death in the hospital. His wife had been suffering from cancer. IPS officer Shiladitya Chetia

GP Singh, the Director General of Police, Assam, informed the masses about the officer's death. He said he died by suicide minutes after wife's death because of cancer.

DGP Singh said the entire Assam Police family is in deep grief due to the officer's tragic death.

"In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home and Political Government of Assam, took his own life this evening, a few minutes after the attending physician declared the death of his wife who was battling cancer for a long time. Entire Assam Police family is in deep grief," said the Assam Police chief.

According to Assam Tribune, Shiladitya Chetia, a 2009 Indian Police Service officer, was on leave for the past four months, presumably dealing with personal issues related to his wife’s cancer.

He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Before becoming the secretary in the Assam government, Chetia had served as the superintendent of police (SP) of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts of the state.

The police are still investigating the circumstances behind his death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290