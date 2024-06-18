Assam flood: Brahmaputra swells; 1.05 lakh affected amid heavy rain warning

Over 1.05 lakh people across 14 districts of Assam are hit by the flood triggered by torrential rainfall over the past few days. According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 96,000 people have been affected in the Karimganj district alone. Villagers use a temporary bamboo bridge to cross a river after the bridge over it washed away in flood water at Subankhata village in Assam’s Baksa district on Sunday. (PTI)

According to reports, the water level of the mighty Brahmaputra River has risen due to incessant rainfall in parts of Assam and neighbouring states.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The water level of the Kopili River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra River, is also flowing above the danger level mark at Kampur in Nagaon district, per ASDMA.

A local in the district told ANI that the water level was going up and down. "There is a statue in the middle of the river and when the water reaches its neck, we realize that the water level has risen," the local said.

The situation may get worse because the India Meteorological Department has (IMD) forecast that various parts of the country, including Assam and Meghalaya, are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain until June 20.

IMD has specifically warned of exceptionally heavy rainfall on June 18.

"Assam and Meghalaya are very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 16th & 17th June and exceptionally heavy rainfall on 18th June whereas likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 19 and 20th June," IMD said on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

Several areas of Assam's capital Guwahati are waterlogged due to the rains.

The streets of Anil Nagar and Chandmari areas in Guwahati were severely waterlogged on Monday, disrupting normal life, reported ANI.

"Water fell during the night and there is so much water that it has filled up. How will we come and go here? I want to tell the administration that we need a diversion here because, without diversion, there is no solution," said a resident.

309 villages of the state were affected due to the floods.

Karimganj is the worst affected, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Around 1005.7 hectares of crop area is also affected due to the floods.

The Assam government has set up 11 relief camps and distribution centers. 3,168 people have taken shelter in these camps.

With inputs from ANI