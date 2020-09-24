e-paper
Home / India News / Assam launches gold scheme for brides from weaker section

Assam launches gold scheme for brides from weaker section

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:13 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
CM Sarbananda Sonowal urged newlywed couples to get their marriages registered in order to uphold the dignity of the institution of marriage. Nearly 100 couples from 30 districts of the state were present at the launch ceremony on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Assam government on Thursday launched a scheme to provide cash value of ‘tola’ (nearly 10 gm) of gold to newlywed brides from economically backward families.

As per provisions of the Arundhati Gold Scheme, the state government provides Rs 40,000 to girls from families with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh, provided the marriage is registered under Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Both the bride and groom have to attain legal age of marriage i.e. 18 for girls and 21 for boys and must have passed at least Class 10 to be eligible for the scheme. The bride can avail the benefit only for her first marriage.

“The objective of this scheme is to facilitate the parents of the girl child who are economically not very sound, but like all other parents desire to give some gold, which is considered auspicious, to their daughters as gift at the time of marriage,” chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said while launching the scheme.

The CM urged newlywed couples to get their marriages registered in order to uphold the dignity of the institution of marriage. Nearly 100 couples from 30 districts of the state were present at the launch ceremony on Thursday.

According to government figures, a total of 1121 couples who had got married this year and had registered their marriages had applied for the scheme out of which 587 were found eligible.

“I announced this scheme in my budget with the sole intention of empowering our sisters. Marriage registration can go a long way in securing the future of our sisters in their married life,” finance and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted on Thursday.

