e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Assam on alert after US visitor to state reported as first coronavirus case in Bhutan

Assam on alert after US visitor to state reported as first coronavirus case in Bhutan

The 76-year-old US tourist had come to India on February 21 with his 59-year-old partner and had travelled to several places before boarding a Drukair flight KB241 to Paro in Bhutan from the Guwahati airport on March 2.

india Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:40 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan times, Guwahati
Assam hasn’t reported any coronavirus case so far.
Assam hasn’t reported any coronavirus case so far.(AFP)
         

Authorities in Assam on Friday initiated steps to find details of the travel itinerary and people who came in contact with a US citizen, who was in the state before he flew to Bhutan this week and tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The 76-year-old US tourist had come to India on February 21 with his 59-year-old partner and had travelled to several places before boarding a Drukair flight KB241 to Paro in Bhutan from the Guwahati airport on March 2.

Bhutan Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday morning that the US tourist had tested positive for COVID-19. The patient’s partner and eight other Indians who travelled to Bhutan on the same flight, which had 10 passengers, have been quarantined in the Himalayan kingdom.

“We are aware that the US citizen had gone to Bhutan from India and was in Assam as well. We came to know about this on Friday morning,” Anurag Goel, commissioner and secretary of the health and family welfare department, said.

“Since the patient is in Bhutan, we are in touch with the authorities of that country to know which places he stayed in India and how he travelled while he was here. We are trying to collect that data and find out about the persons he came in contact with,” Goel added.

The senior official said that teams are already working on “contact-tracing” or to find out everyone the patient may have come in contact with. It is not clear yet where the US citizen stayed or the places he travelled while in Assam.

Meanwhile, two cases of suspected coronavirus infections have been detected in the state and samples of both have been sent to a laboratory for tests.

Assam hasn’t reported any coronavirus case so far.

“We have currently one suspected case in Tezpur, detected on Thursday. We are awaiting the results of his samples. There was another suspected patient whose samples have been sent for testing on Wednesday. We are waiting for that result as well,” said Goel.

tags
top news
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Nirmala Sitharaman’s message to Yes Bank depositors in need of urgent funds
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus, total 31 infected in India
Govt wants to shoot the messenger, SC told on row over Harsh Mander speech
Govt wants to shoot the messenger, SC told on row over Harsh Mander speech
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
‘No Yes Bank’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over bank’s crisis
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
Nitin Gadkari lists his ministry’s ‘biggest failure’ in last 5 years
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘It isn’t your choice’: Bhogle on van Niekerk’s ‘free pass to final’ remark
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
Yes Bank crisis: RBI caps withdrawal at ₹50,000, people queue up outside ATMs
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news