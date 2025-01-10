Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam: Op to rescue 8 labourers from mine enters Day 5, Coal India deploys pump

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 10, 2025 01:03 PM IST

The 500 GMP high pump will be installed in three shifts across 24 hours, an official said.

Efforts to rescue eight people from a coal mine in Assam entered the fifth day on Friday, with Coal India installing a 500 GPM (gallons per minute) pump to dewater the mine, in which the people have been trapped since January 6.

Divers use a pulley to enter a coal mine to rescue trapped miners in Umrangso, a remote area in the northeastern state of Assam (REUTERS)
Divers use a pulley to enter a coal mine to rescue trapped miners in Umrangso, a remote area in the northeastern state of Assam (REUTERS)

As per reports, the rescue operation is getting delayed because the water flooding the 3 Kilo Quarry in the Dima Hasao district's Umrangso has turned acidic and murky due to mixing with coal, hampering visibility and making manoeuvrability difficult for the Navy divers.

Also Read | ‘Will never do mining work’: Assam mine tragedy survivor

One body has been recovered from the mine thus far.

K Mere, General Manager, Northeastern Coal Field, told news agency ANI, “We have brought one high pump of 500 GMP from Nagpur and it is under installation. We have also brought two generators to allow this heavy pump to work.”

Mere added, “The installation will continue for 24 hours in three shifts. In one minute it can pump out 500 gallons of water. However, we don't know the exact situation underground.”

Also Read | Race against time in Assam to rescue miners, ops intensified

On Thursday, Inspector Roshan Kumar, commanding a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the site, said to ANI that despite a multi-agency effort, there was no reduction in the water level inside the mine.

Singh noted, “We have searched the vertical area but haven't been able to find anything. We are proceeding with taking out the water…Instead of decreasing, the water level has only increased.”

Also Read | Assam coal mine: Anxiety builds over trapped workers as water level nears 100 ft

The joint operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and NDRF. Also, diving experts have been called upon for specialised support.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On