Assam Police detain Pawan Khera at Delhi airport; ‘Is Himanta god,’ asks Cong | 10 points

After hours of drama at the Delhi airport involving the Delhi Police and the Assam Police and senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, the Congress claimed that the Assam police detained Khera from the airport tarmac. "The Assam police is arresting Pawan Khera. Randeep Singh Surjewala is also going to him. This is the same Assam Police which do not take any action against atrocities. I want to ask what was the reason for this detainment. If this is not dictatorship, then what is?" Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said.

Congress leader Pawan Khera was taken away by the police from the tarmac of the airport after he was deboarded from a Raipur-bound IndiGo flight on Thursday. (PTI)

"We will see. It's a long battle and we are ready to fight," Pawan Khera said as he was taken by the Assam Police officials.

"Are you detaining him for some words which was a slip of the tongue of Pawan Khera? Then you should first arrest PM Modi who hurls abusive words like why Nehru's surname is not used etc. What Pawan Khera said was a slip of tongue, he himself corrected," Supriya Shrinate said referring to Pawan Khera's 'Narendra Gautamdas Modi' comment.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the police did not produce any warrant, any FIR but said it was on the order of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Is Himanta Biswa Sarma god?" Surjewala said.

Pawan Khera deboarded from IndiGo plane: Here's what happened

1. Congress leader Pawan Khera was deboarded from an IndiGo plane in which the Congress leaders were flying to Raipur.

2. Pawan Khera was asked to come out of the flight for some luggage issue. He told the officials that he did not have any luggage apart from the hand luggage.

3. As he got down, he was told that the DCP was coming and he won't be able to fly.

4. Both Delhi Police and the Assam Police reached the airport, while Congress leaders started protesting at the tarmac raising slogans against the government.

5. Other passengers of the flight were asked to deboard as the flight got delayed.

6. An alternative flight was arranged for other passengers.

7. Assam Police, speaking to ANI, confirmed that a team went to Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with a case filed against him at Haflong police station.

8. "We have requested Delhi police to arrest him (Pawan Khera). We will bring him to Assam after taking permission from a local court," Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O & Spokesperson of Assam Police said to ANI.

9. Pawan Khera will be presented in a Delhi court and will be taken to Assam on transit remand, news agency ANI reported.

10. "Let's see, this is a long battle," Pawan Khera said as he was taken by the Assam Police.

