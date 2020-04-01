e-paper
Home / India News / Assam reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all attended Tablighi Jamaat event: Reports

Assam reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all attended Tablighi Jamaat event: Reports

Assam had on Tuesday reported its first Covid-19 patient after a 52-year-old man tested positive. The man, Sarma told a local news channel, had first shown symptoms of Covid-18 on March 18.

india Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to the Assam government, 455 people were present at the Tablighi Jamat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Four people, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in Assam’s Guwahati, a day after the state announced its first Covid-19 case, reports said on Wednesday.

“Total five positive cases have been reported in Assam—one shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and four to Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati,” Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, according to news agency ANI.

“The patient was under our notice since Monday and we sent his samples to NIV, Pune to confirm. We have taken his travel history and done contact-tracing. The persons who were in contact with him have already been either quarantined or kept in isolation. So there is no need to panic,” Sarma had said on Tuesday.

According to the Assam government, 455 people were present at the Tablighi Jamat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz, which has become a coronavirus hotspot after a religious congregation was held there earlier this month.

Sarma had also urged people who have returned to the state to voluntarily go to the nearest hospital or make a call on the state’s coronavirus helpline number.

