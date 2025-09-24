Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
Assam Rifles arrest three, seize Heroin worth 11.40 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai

BySangzuala Hmar
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 12:53 pm IST

The three individuals — Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga, and Malsawmkimi — were apprehended while attempting to pick up a concealed package: Police

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles on Tuesday arrested three people and seized 1.377 kilograms of heroin worth 11.40 crore from Zokhawthar village in Mizoram’s Champhai district, police said.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 1.377 kilograms of Heroin No-4, valued at approximately <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.40 crore. (Sourced/HT)
A statement issued by the Assam Rifles said that based on drug trafficking inputs received by the force, Assam Rifles launched an operation around World Bank Road on Tuesday.

“The three individuals — Zarzosanga, Joseph Lalmuansanga, and Malsawmkimi — were apprehended when they were attempting to pick up a concealed package. A thorough search led to the recovery of 1.377 kilograms of Heroin No-4, valued at approximately 11.40 crore,” the Assam Rifles said.

The recovered narcotics, along with the apprehended individuals, were handed over to the customs and narcotics department in Champhai for further legal action.

The Assam Rifles, responsible for guarding a 510-km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, has been actively engaged in curbing illegal activities along the border. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters, based in Aizawl’s Khatla, supervises three battalions, each operating six Company Operating Bases.

