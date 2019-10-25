Assam seeks Centre’s advice on NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela’s replacement

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 00:28 IST

Days after the Supreme Court transferred National Register of Citizens (NRC) state coordinator Prateek Hajela, Assam government has sought advice from the Centre on his replacement, senior cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Wednesday.

“We have sought advice from the central government regarding Prateek Hajela’s replacement. As and when that advice comes, a decision will be taken,” Sarma who holds portfolios of Finance, Health and Family Welfare and PWD said.

Sarma said while the Supreme Court order directed Centre to issue orders for inter-cadre transfer of Hajela to Madhya Pradesh within seven days, it is did not specify if the state government can now appoint a new state coordinator.

“…The SC has earlier directed that the state government cannot interfere. We don’t know if it’s now open for the state government to appoint a new state coordinator or do we have to send in a panel of officers from which a name will be chosen by the SC or the Registrar General of India,” Sarma said.

Hajela’s name as the state coordinator was suggested by the government of Assam and he was subsequently appointed by the Centre in January 2014. NRC officials familiar with development said the SC bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered his transfer on October 18 after Hajela’s request.

The Centre is yet to issue and order transferring Hajela, officials familiar with the developments in the NRC secretariat and the state government said.

Meanwhile, amid speculations that the BJP-led government may bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill or CAB in the next Parliament session, Sarma attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing the proposed CAB and detention centres.

“You cannot have both, if there is no CAB then there will be detention camp. Mamata Banerjee should clarify on a public platform what exactly she wants. Actually she is hesitating to say what she actually wants to say, that is I will support CAB if Muslims are also included. We want her to say that openly, why talk indirectly… If you are foreigner, you will have to be sent to detention camp,” Sarma said.

Asked if detention centres in Assam will be shut after CAB is passed, Sarma said, “After the CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill) is passed, Assam detention camp will be shut for Hindu, Buddhist, Jain, Christian. Regarding the other population, it is for the court to take a call. Detention camp is there because of court order, not because state government wants it.”

Assam has six detention centres for declared foreigners which run out overcrowded jails. An exclusive detention centre is under construction and the state government’s proposal to construct 10 more detention centres is pending.

