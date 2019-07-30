Assam singer Zubeen Garg apologises for remark against Brahmins

india

Assam singer Zubeen Garg has apologised after his comment on Brahmins landed him in a controversy.

Garg, who made the statement during a programme on Friday, apologised on Monday evening at Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati where two cases against him had been lodged.

“I believe that there should be no high caste or low caste. But while trying to voice the same, I used the term Brahmins. I would like to apologise to the Brahmin community for the unintentional slip on my part,” said Zubeen.

“I myself am a son of Brahmin. But I don’t live like one. I uttered the word Brahmin in the midst of fun with the audience. I say sorry to those who have felt hurt by my comment,” he added.

Garg’s apology came after several cases against him were lodged at various police stations across Assam by members of the Brahmin community.

The cases in Bhangagarh police station were filed under sections 295/295A/296/298/153 and 153A of Indian Penal Code for deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings, promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion etc.

