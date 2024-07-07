Assam student stabs teacher to death for allegedly ‘scolding’ him in Sivsagar

A Class 11 student allegedly stabbed his teacher to death with a knife inside a classroom in Assam’s Sivsagar district on Saturday. Student stabs teacher to death for ‘scolding’ him in Assam’s Sivsagar(Representational image)

According to the police, the incident took place inside a classroom of a coaching centre, reportedly after the teacher scolded the accused over his poor academic performance. The student stabbed the teacher after the rest of the professors had left, the police added.

“We reached the coaching centre on receiving information of a stabbing incident. According to preliminary information, a student stabbed his teacher. There is a lot of blood in the classroom. The knife was also found there,” the police told news agency PTI.

Initially, the teacher was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, he was declared dead.

Also read: Delhi Police ASI stabbed multiple times during robbery attempt

According to one of the accused's classmates, the teacher had scolded the accused over some issue earlier in the day, following which he left the centre. After some time, when the student came back, the teacher accosted him again, reported PTI. During this time, the student attacked the victim with a knife.

The accused, who is a minor, has been taken to the local police station in Sivsagar.

“We have picked up the student. We don’t know yet what led to the incident. We are in the process of collecting the CCTV camera footage,” the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

Bihar teacher stabbed to death by stalker

In another incident, a 40-year-old school teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by a stalker while she was on her way to school, and her body was burnt by the accused to conceal the evidence in Bihar’s Katihar district in May. The incident took place near the victim's house at Pakariya Lakshmipur falling under the jurisdiction of Pranpur police limits.

According to locals, soon after the woman teacher, who was posted at Pakarhiya Primary School, left for school, a man attacked her with a knife and slit her throat. Later she was taken to the primary health centre (PHC) Pranpur, where the doctor declared her dead.

(With inputs from PTI)