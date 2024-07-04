Auto driver stabs wife in Virar station after she refused money for alcohol

MUMBAI: A 27-year-old woman was knifed by her husband on Wednesday morning at a foot-over bridge in Virar railway station after she refused to give him money for alcohol. According to the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP), the woman, identified as Virsheela Sharma, worked as a cook and cleaner. On Wednesday, at 7am, Virsheela was headed to the Virar station to catch the local train for work, unaware that her husband was following her with a knife. HT Image

The officials added, that when Virsheela reached the foot over the bridge, her husband, identified as Shiv Sharma, attacked her with a knife.

“The woman defended herself by trying to hold the knife as he attacked her, due to which she sustained injuries to her fingers and palms. Hearing her cries, other commuters on the bridge alerted the RPF personnel nearby and intercepted him as he was about to flee,” said an officer from GRP.

Police officials said that they have arrested Shiv, who is an autorickshaw driver. Virsheela was rushed to the Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar where she is recuperating.

Sandeep Bhajibhakare, deputy commissioner, GRP, said that Sharma is an alcoholic who used to fight with his wife whenever she refused to give him money for alcohol and then he physically assaulted Virsheela.

Bhajibhakare said that on Tuesday night the two had fought over money after which the woman called up her brother who stayed in the vicinity after her husband assaulted her. Virsheela’s brother counselled the couple and asked Sharma to leave the house as he was in an inebriated state.

On Wednesday, when Virsheela left her house, Sharma, who was aware of her timings, waited for her to leave home. He then followed her and stabbed her as she was walking on the FOB.

The RPF officials apprehended and handed over Sharma to the Vasai GRP who arrested him under section 109 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for attempt to murder.

GRP officers have recorded her statement and are investigating further. They will produce Sharma before the court on Thursday.