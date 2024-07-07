Delhi Police ASI stabbed multiple times during robbery attempt

An assistant sub-inspector from the Delhi Police was stabbed multiple times by three unidentified men during a robbery attempt in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur area on Monday, police said, adding that no arrests have been made yet. Police are actively searching for the suspects who attacked the victim (File Photo)

The injured victim, ASI Rameshwar Sakal, posted in the first battalion of the Delhi Police, was returning home around 4.30am after his night long duty when the assailants waylaid him at a bus stop.

As per the complainant, the accused threatened him to give them all his cash and other belongings. “They (accused) were roaming around the bus stop. Around 4.50am, they approached me and demanded cash. I refused and they hit me. After some time, I managed to escape and started running. They chased me, and one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed me in the arm and abdomen. They took my wallet and fled after I fell down,” mentioned Sakal in his complaint.

Police said that Sakal was left bleeding on the streets. He later managed to get up and approach an e-rickshaw driver who took him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. He was later transferred to Fortis Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

A senior police officer, who requested anonymity, said, “We are actively searching for the accused. The trio managed to escape and were not seen by anyone else due to the early hour.” Teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects, the officer added.

A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 309(6)/3(5), which cover committing robbery with extortion and causing hurt during robbery. The new law code includes provisions for robbery involving extortion and assault, with punishments ranging up to 10 years or life imprisonment.