Assam to allow one-time conditional travel

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:22 IST

Guwahati: Assam will allow one-time conditional travel for those stuck across the state due to the Covid-19 lockdown from April 25 to April 27 while the sick can move from one district to another on all days following clearance from deputy commissioners.

“The state transport department will operate buses on designated routes on April 25, 26, and 27 for those who do not have their own vehicles. They can get details by calling on helpline number 104,” state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. “Those who have their own vehicles and are stuck due to lockdown will be allowed to travel to their homes or workplace with due permission from the district authorities.”

Similarly, employers needing transport for their workers to travel to workplaces allowed to function will be allowed to do so after necessary permission from district authorities.

The state government has also instructed private schools to charge only 50% of total fees for one month and not to increase fees or deduct salaries of teachers and other staff. “If schools remain closed till the end of May, we will lose 52 working days. If the situation improves, we should be able to cover the session by taking classes on Saturdays and by reducing the number of holidays,” Sarma said.

He announced the state government will conduct free Covid-19 tests for journalists on April 25 in Guwahati. As many as 53 journalists in Mumbai were found to be Covid-19 positive on Monday.

Assam has not recorded any new Covid-19 for week. Of the state’s 34 patients, 19 have recovered, while one has died.

Sarma said they have conducted 5,789 tests till date. “At present there are 3,338 isolation beds, 440 ICU [intensive care unit] beds and facilities to quarantine over 10,000 people. We have adequate stock of PPEs [personal protection equipment] and masks. The state government has ordered 1 lakh rapid testing kits and they should reach the state soon,” Sarma said.