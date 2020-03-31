Assam to provide free rice, financial assistance to poor during Covid-19 lockdown

The Assam government on Monday announced special assistance to the state’s poor population hit by the lockdown imposed because of coronavirus spread in the country.

In a cabinet meeting on Monday evening, the government decided to provide free rice from April 1 to 58 lakh families registered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA)—i.e. ration cardholders.

The scheme would provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 to those families in rural and urban areas who don’t have a ration card.

In rural areas, 100 families in areas with a population of around 5000, 150 families in areas with a population of between 5000 and 10,000 and 200 families in areas with a population of over 10,000 would get that financial assistance.

In Guwahati, 250 families from each ward and 100 families from each ward in other municipalities and urban bodies would get financial assistance.

All families in Bodoland Territorial Areas District (BTAD) and Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao autonomous districts who don’t have ration cards would also get Rs 1000 assistance.

Similarly, 278,000 labourers registered with the government would get the same amount as financial assistance.

From April 1, tea garden workers would be allowed to pluck leaves, few factories to start production and farmers to till their fields as long as they follow the guidelines issued by the health department.

All trucks carrying food items and animal fodder stuck at the state’s boundary with West Bengal will also be allowed to enter Assam from April 1.

Assam has not reported any case of Covid-19 till date.