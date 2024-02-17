Assam woman held for allegedly beating mother-in-law to death over argument

Silchar: A 40-year-old woman from Assam’s Karimganj district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly beating her 65-year-old mother-in-law to death over an argument. (Representative Photo)

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday. The accused identified as Afsana Begum beat her mother-in-law Joytun Nessa with a wooden piece over an argument that broke out between the two after the latter tried to stop her from beating her kids, police said, referring to the complaint filed by the family members.

Police said that Nessa was taken to a local hospital by her son where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday.

According to the statement from the family members, Begum was angry with her kids over their refusal to go to the mosque for prayers.

“She was beating them with a stick when her mother-in-law interfered and they got involved in an argument,” said one of the family members.

Following a heated argument, Begum attacked Nessa with a piece of wood, and she fell unconscious. “She was badly injured when her son took her to a nearby hospital and she died the next day,” the family members said.

Police said that Begum absconded after the incident, and her husband filed a first information report at the Patharkandi police station on Thursday. Following the FIR, the police swung into action and arrested Begum from a house nearby in the area.

Begum has been booked under under 302 (murder) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code. She was produced before the court on Friday evening.

Police said Nessa’s dead body has been sent to Karimganj Civil Hospital for post-mortem. Police have also recorded statements of Begum’s kids and the husband.

“We are investigating the matter further and we are interrogating Afsana,” an officer said.