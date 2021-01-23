Assamese people have legal assurance that their lands can't be taken away: PM
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:56 AM IST
Man handed over to Haryana police by farmer leaders being quizzed
PTI, New Delhi/chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:30 PM IST
The farmer leaders claimed that they caught the man from the protest site at the Singhu border.
Section 144 imposed in GB Nagar in view of safety concerns related to R- Day
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The order has been imposed in Gautam Budhh Nagar from January 22 to January 31. Any person found violating the above order will be booked under IPC Section 188.
'True friend': US praises India for sending Covid-19 vaccines to other countries
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:26 PM IST
"We applaud India’s role in global health, sharing millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine in South Asia," the state department tweeted.
Delhi court convicts AAP MLA Somnath Bharti for assaulting AIIMS security guards
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:16 PM IST
AIIMS Chief Security officer RS Rawat had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing Bharti and his 300 supporters of misbehaving with security guards of AIIMS.
Over 3 lakh people vaccinated in a single day for the first time: Govt
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:11 PM IST
India has rolled out its massive vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to healthcare workers across the country.
In Photos: India remembers 'Netaji' on 125th birth anniversary
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tributes to Bose on his birth anniversary.
Don’t destroy your kids’ childhood in your ego clashes: SC to warring couples
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:03 PM IST
The Supreme Court has cautioned warring couples against destroying the childhood of their kids and the bond between siblings while they exasperate each other through endless litigation
India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks tomorrow
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:38 PM IST
India, China to hold ninth round of corps commander level talks over Ladakh standoff tomorrow.
Light rain likely over parts of north west India including capital Delhi
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST
- The current weather is influenced by a Western Disturbance over east Afghanistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation, present in the lower levels over central Pakistan and adjoining Punjab.
Replica of Ram temple, Ayodhya's heritage to be showcased in UP's R-Day tableau
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The bedecked tableau is fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model is on the rear side, officials said on Friday.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Kolkata to celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:03 AM IST
- The TMC and the BJP have already traded barbs over the Prime Minister’s visit on the occasion of Subash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary.
'Valour of Netaji gave new strength to India's freedom struggle': Amit Shah
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:02 AM IST
- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal have planned a number of events around Bose as they seek to woo voters ahead of the state assembly polls.
Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences doctor to 5 years in jail
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
According to CBI, the accused Manish Kumar became a doctor after giving a medical entrance test in Patna while on the run.
Sasikala stable, being continuously monitored: Hospital
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:29 AM IST
- Sasikala was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu chief minister, late J Jayalalithaa.
