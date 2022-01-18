Assam-Meghalaya border row: Give and take formula likely for solution; opposition has doubts

The decades old border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya could be sorted using a formula of ‘give and take’ between the two neighbouring north-eastern states, those involved in ongoing negotiations to sort out the issue have indicated.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held talks with political parties and various other organizations including student bodies of the state to apprise them about the progress made in the ongoing meetings between both states to sort out the issue amicably.

Efforts are underway to try and finalise some deal soon, preferably before January 21, when Meghalaya celebrates its 50th statehood day. The CMs of both states are expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah this week to apprise him of the developments and resolve the issue.

“Our efforts to resolve the Assam-Meghalaya border row have started bearing fruit as 6 of the 12 areas of difference have been identified for resolution in the first phase. During an interaction, (I) briefed representatives of all political parties on the progress made so far,” Sarma tweeted on Tuesday.

“The areas of difference taken up for final settlement are Hahim, Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra. A roadmap for amicable settlement has been prepared based on recommendations of 3 regional committees with representatives from both the states,” he added.

Deliberations between both states including the chief ministers have been taking place since last year on ending the row and it was decided that in the first phase 6 of the 12 disputed areas would be addressed. Recently regional committees of both states had submitted reports on these 6 areas.

While Sarma expressed confidence of an early solution, opposition parties in Assam including Congress stated that more discussion on a wider scale was needed before rushing to find a solution.

“During Tuesday’s meeting we were told that a give and take formula has been agreed upon by both states to sort the dispute in the 6 areas. As part of that Assam would get 18.51 sq km of area while Meghalaya would get 18.29 sq km,” said Md. Aminul Islam, organising secretary and MLA from All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) who attended the meeting.

“Border disputes between states can’t be sorted at chief-ministerial level. It should be done by the Centre. Meghalaya has been encroaching our land over years. Instead of a quick-fix solution, we want the issue to be discussed in state assembly and a resolution adopted and forwarded to the Centre,” he added.

Congress MLA and leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia, also informed that both states have agreed on a give and take formula to sort out the dispute.

“We have not agreed to the proposal as this issue is needed to be discussed in detail in the state assembly. Since this is a serious matter, I urge the state government to convene an assembly session to discuss it,” he said.

President of Raijor Dal and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, who couldn’t be present in the meeting due to his Covid-19 positive status, issued a statement opposing handing over of Assam’s land to Meghalaya and urged CM Sarma to protect the state’s boundaries.

