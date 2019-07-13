Today in New Delhi, India
Assaulted with rods and sticks by mob, policeman bleeds to death in Rajasthan

Abdul Gani, 45, who hailed from Jahazpur area of Bhilwara and was posted at the Bhim police station was killed by an unidenfied group of people at Brar area of Bhim. He had gone there to investigate a case.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2019 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Udaipur
File photo of head constable Abdul Gani. (ANI photo)

A Head Constable posted at the Bhim Police Station of Rajsamand district of Rajasthan was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on Saturday.

Abdul Gani, 45, who hailed from Jahazpur area of Bhilwara and posted at the Bhim police station, was killed by an unidenfied group of people at Brar area of Bhim. He had gone there to investigate a case.

Gani was allegedly attacked with sticks and rods by unidentified people.

He was spotted by some villagers who then informed the police. Subsequently, he was then rushed to the local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Gani’s family has been informed about the tragic turn of events.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 22:12 IST

