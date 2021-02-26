Assembly Election 2021 full schedule: When, where and how to watch
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Friday announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections in four states – Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal – and the Union territory of Puducherry. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora will hold a press conference at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi at 4:30pm to announce the poll schedule for the respective states and UT.
There are several ways you can watch the press conference live. It will be broadcast live on the commission’s official YouTube channel and also on the official channel of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on the popular video site. Doordarshan (DD) will also broadcast the press conference live, which can be watched by clicking here. You also can follow updates on the ECI’s official website: eci.gov.in.
Assembly elections will be held for 126 constituencies in Assam, 140 in Kerala, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 294 in West Bengal, and 30 in Puducherry. Puducherry has 33 seats in its legislative assembly—30 members are elected directly by voters and the remaining three are nominated by the central government. The UT is currently under President’s rule after the collapse of its coalition government earlier this week.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC) etc. are some of the major political parties which will contest these elections. Of these, only the BJP and Congress are national parties, while others are regional. While Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK is a BJP ally, the opposition DMK has joined hands with the Congress once again. In West Bengal, the fight is between the ruling TMC and BJP. In Kerala and Assam, the respective ruling coalitions seem to have the edge.
These will be the first set of assembly elections in India since those in Bihar in October-November last year. These are also the second assembly elections which will be held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the Bihar polls being the first.
A day after Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooter in Bengal
MHA extends existing Covid guidelines till March 31
Why Maoist violence has gone down in Chhattisgarh in last two years
India’s cyber crime hub Jamtara scripting new story with public library mission
- As many as 88 libraries have been made functional in 88 panchayat. All the panchayats of the district will have a library in the next fortnight. The libraries came as blessing for the poor and deprived students, who dream to crack examinations of various government services
Indian coast guard rescue 81 Rohingya refugees adrift at sea, 8 dead
- The Indian government was in discussions with Bangladesh to agree for the safe return of the vessel, which was found drifting in international waters.
Day after govt's social media rules, Twitter says, 'Many people don't trust us'
Local self-government symbol of democracy, development, says Lok Sabha speaker
Woman beaten to death by son's friend, 20, for resisting molestation: Cops
Govt has a clear vision for India’s financial sector’: PM Modi
- The Prime Minister praised the role played by fintech in making financial services accessible during the pandemic last year and predicted that the sector “is likely to grow to ₹6 lakh crore”.
India plans 2-day halt in vaccinations for Co-Win upgrade to widen campaign
DGCA allows airlines to offer concessions in fares to passengers with no baggage
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives in Jammu on 3-day visit
Congress MLAs allegedly manhandle Himachal Pradesh Governor after Assembly
'BJP, Congress 'perturbed and scared' after AAP's poll win: Kejriwal in Gujarat
