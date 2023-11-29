Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Telangana set to vote tomorrow, litmus test for KCR

Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: All eyes are on Telangana as the state is set to go to polls tomorrow. The state is seeing a three-way contest between Congress, BJP, and the currently-ruling BRS. The aggressive campaigning of these three parties saw Congress and BJP repeatedly raising issues concerning people, with the BRS leaders expressing confidence about the delivery of their programs. They have also made big promises in their manifestos.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (PTI PHOTO)