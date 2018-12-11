Assembly election results 2018: Rahul worked hard, says Sonia Gandhi on Congress’s improved performance

As the Congress significantly upped its performance in the state elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had led his party’s campaign, was quickly credited by his party and mother, Sonia Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi has worked hard... led the party,” UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, according to NDTV.

The Congress is leading in Chhattisgarh’s 54 of the 90 seats, 112 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh and 87 of Rajasthan’s 199 seats.

The 48-year-old Congress, however, wasn’t still ready to call out the elections.

“We will wait for the final results,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The 48-year-old Congress leader was named to lead the Congress exactly a year ago, took over from Sonia Gandhi a few days later and has since then, led the Congress offensive in Karnataka and the five states where elections have been held.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 12:46 IST