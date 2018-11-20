Assembly elections 2018 Live: Want to have relation of trust with people of Mizoram, says Rahul Gandhi

Political parties are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to outdo each other in the assembly elections in five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana - fielding key leaders, poaching heavyweights, forging alliances, among others.

HT brings you the latest happenings from the election front.

Follow live updates here:

1:01pm IST Want to have relation of trust with people of Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi “I want to have a relation of trust with the people of Mizoram. I need you to believe that there is a man in Delhi who is at your service,” said Rahul Gandhi.





12:59 pm IST Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, RSS “We should not let the BJP and RSS destroy this beautiful state,” said Rahul Gandhi.





12:58 pm IST MNF is destroying the culture of Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi “I am sad to say that Mizo National Front is opening the door to BJP. It is sad that MNF is helping destroy the culture and language of Mizoram,” said Rahul Gandhi.





12:54 pm IST Want to make Mizoram the centre of trade for North-East: Rahul Gandhi “I look to the day when Mizoram will become a global platform for motor boat racing. I want to make Mizoram the centre of trade for North-East ,” said Rahul Gandhi





12:543 pm IST Rahul Gandhi lists Congress’ contribution to Mizoram We have built a Champhai horticulture college, a silkworm rearing and research instt has been established. The Congress has built the first medical and research centre in the state,” said Rahul Gandhi





12:50 pm IST Agriculture and horticulture has grown by 45% under Congress’ rule in Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi “Agriculture and horticulture has grown by 45% under Congress’ rule,” said Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram.





12:47 pm IST Modi can’t give Mizoram what the state is owed: Rahul Gandhi Mr Modi can give Anil Ambani Rs 30,000 crore, he can’t give Mizoram what the state is owed,” said Rahul Gandhi





12:46 pm IST Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Rafale deal Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on PM Modi over Rafale deal, alleging PM wanted Anil Ambani’s company to be on board for the deal.





12:35 pm IST We will defend every culture across the country: Rahul Gandhi “Just like we will defend your culture, your ideas, we will defend every culture across the country,” said Rahul Gandhi





12:33 pm IST We eliminated the interview procedure for Class III and IV jobs: PM We have taken measures to curb corruption at every level. We eliminated he interview procedure for Class III and IV jobs. This has significantly reduced corruption: PM





12:32 pm IST I put a stop to the corruption, which the Cong was used to for over 50 years: PM “Congress has problems with me because I put a stop the corruption, which they were used to for over 50 years,” said PM Modi.





12:31 pm IST Corruption had ruined the nation when Congress was in power: PM “Corruption had ruined the nation when Congress was in power. To tackle it, we are constantly making efforts and impact is clearly visible. Through technology, we are bringing transparency in the entire system,” said PM Modi





12:30 pm IST In last 10 years, the per capita income of Mizoram has increased: Rahul Gandhi “Congress government under Lal Thanhawala has raised the income level of the people. In the last 10 years the per capita income of Mizoram has increased. It makes me proud to say that 20% more than the national average,” said Rahul Gandhi.





12:28 pm IST We ensured direct benefit transfer to the bank accounts of the marginalised: PM Modi We ensured direct benefit transfer to the bank accounts of the marginalised. Education for children, income for youth and irrigation for farmers- this is our motto,” said PM Modi.





12:23 pm IST It’s our endeavour to double the income of farmers by 2022: PM Modi “It is our endeavour to double the income of farmers by 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence,” said PM Modi.





12:15 pm IST MP doesn’t deserve a govt which never thinks about its welfare: PM Remember the days, when Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh, what was the fate of people here? Madhya Pradesh does not deserve a government which never thinks about the state’s welfare, said PM Modi



