Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Ahead of Telangana polls, PM Modi's roadshow in Hyderabad today
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Poll results for five states (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana) will come on December 3.
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: With polling over in four states (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan) all eyes are on Telangana where voting will take place on November 30. The country's youngest state, carved out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in 2014, has been governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from the start; now, however, the BRS is reportedly facing a still challenge from the Congress, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said to be a distant third.
These are the final set of state elections before next year's Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May. Together, as many as 679 seats are at stake across the five states: 230 (Madhya Pradesh), 200 (Rajasthan), 119 (Telangana), 90 (Chhattisgarh) and 40 (Mizoram).
The results will be declared on December 3.
- Nov 27, 2023 10:24 AM IST
UP deputy CM exudes confidence at BJP's prospects
The election is in the final stage and the BJP has performed well in all states. We will form a government with a majority and wherever there is an opposition government, even in those states we will form a government with a majority: Brajesh PathakNov 27, 2023 10:03 AM IST
Congress leaders in Telangana today
While party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a rally in Medak's Narsapur, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address three rallies, one each in Bhongir, Gadwal and Kodangal.Nov 27, 2023 09:35 AM IST
Stop disbursements under Rythu Bandhu scheme: ECI to Telangana govt
Election Commission of India (ECI) revokes the permission given to the Telangana government to disburse the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme.
There shall be no disbursement under the scheme till the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state of Telangana ceases to apply in all its forms: ECI notificationNov 27, 2023 09:26 AM IST
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad
Ahead of the November 25 Telangana polls, prime minister Narendra Modi will on Monday hold two public meetings in the southern state– one each at Mahmudabad and Karimnagar – and a roadshow in Hyderabad, at 5 pm.Topics
