Election Results Today: When, where and how to check today's poll results

Election Results Today: When, where and how to check today's poll results

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 03, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Election Results Today: The counting of votes for Mizoram, meanwhile, has been deferred by a day to Monday.

Election Results Today: On Sunday, the counting of votes for assembly elections to four states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana – will be held, and is scheduled to begin at 8 am. The counting for Mizoram, on the other hand, has been deferred by a day to Monday.

The counting of votes for four states will begin at 8am (Representational Photo/ANI)
Where to check assembly elections results 2023?

You can follow hindustantimes.com (mobile app, website) for a 360-degree coverage. For minute-by-minute updates, meanwhile, you can follow the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website. The first trends will start emerging by 10-11 am.

Additionally, you can watch live telecast of the counting of votes on various news channels (national and regional).

The states polled on…

Chhattisgarh polled in two phases – November 7 and 17 – while Mizoram polled on the same day as the first phase for Chhattisgarh. Voting in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, was conducted on November 17, 25, and 30, respectively. Overall, 638 assembly segments are at stake in today's counting: 230 (Madhya Pradesh), 199 (Rajasthan), 119 (Telangana) and 90 (Chhattisgarh).

Mizoram has 40 assembly segments.

Why was Mizoram poll counting deferred?

This was done after representations were made to the ECI in this regard. It was argued that the original counting day falls on a Sunday, and, as Mizoram is a Christian-majority state, people from both rural and urban areas attend church services on Sundays.

What have exit polls projected?

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan saw a direct fight between the two national parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh, and the Congress has governments in the other two. Pollsters are largely divided on Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, though majority of them have predicted a win for the BJP in both states. The grand old party, meanwhile, is projected to retain Chhattisgarh, despite a late surge from its arch-rival.

Telangana, which came into existence in 2014, is poised for its first non-BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) government, with the Congress projected to win. In Mizoram, meanwhile, regional players are likely to trump the two national parties.

