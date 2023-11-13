Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Baghel will be losing his seat, says PM Modi

Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: With less than 10 days to go for the next phase of crucial state polls, political parties are intensifying their efforts to woo voters. The election campaign heats up in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.(File)

The Congress on Sunday claimed that it was working unitedly to ensure its victory in Rajasthan and alleged that a section of the "BJP-sponsored" media is spreading "canards" about the party's top leadership's activity in the desert state.

In Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is an “outsider” for the state and can't be trusted while addressing a rally in the Berasia assembly seat of Bhopal district on Sunday.

In Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said if the Congress retains power in the state, women would be given an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 in the state.

In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi criticised the Congress's 'minority declaration' for the assembly elections, alleging that the proposal to conduct a caste census and link minorities with backward classes for reservations could sow discord between the two groups.

Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states this month. Mizoram voted on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.