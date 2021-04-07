Assembly polls over, Kerala tightens Covid-19 restrictions

With polling for the crucial assembly elections over, Kerala has decided to tighten Covid-19 curbs in view of the mounting cases in other states. Chief secretary VP Joy convened a core committee meet on Wednesday and directed police and health officials to strengthen vigil and enforce social distancing and other protocol.

“The core committee has decided to strengthen vigil across the state. Special magistrates will be deployed to enforce restrictions. People coming from other states and abroad will be under quarantine for a week,” said a statement issued after the meeting. It has also asked polling agents and officials who participated in the electoral process to undergo Covid-19 tests on priority basis.

Kerala was forced to tighten restrictions as norms were diluted at the height of the assembly election by almost all political parties. In some of the poll rallies, more than 25,000 people participated. Though the Election Commission had issued strict directives, on the final day nearly all political parties displayed a show of strength.

The state has also decided to increase the testing rate with added emphasis on RT-PCR tests. State health secretary Rajan Kobragade said 36,21,458 people had been given the first dose of the vaccine and 4,32,396 administered the second dose. He said there was no shortage of vaccines in the state and it had enough reserve.

On Wednesday, the state reported 3,502 new cases with a test positivity rate of 5.78 per cent. Sixteen deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll in Kerala to 4710.