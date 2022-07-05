Assets worth 14 cr seized in C’garh: I-T dept

The Income Tax department has seized “undisclosed” cash and jewellery worth ₹14 crore and detected tax evasion of a “few hundreds of crores” after it recently raided a Chhattisgarh-based group engaged in coal transportation and linked businesses, and a senior state government officer, the CBDT said on Monday.

“Evidence of such collection of more than ₹200 crore during a short time period has been found. The same has been corroborated by the key trusted associates of the group,” it said.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel rejected the charge, and called the raids “politically motivated”. He accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central investigating agencies against non-BJP ruled states and dubbed it “dangerous” for democracy.

“The raids in Chhattisgarh are politically motivated and everyone knows this ,” said Chhattisgarh Congress spokesperson RP Singh.