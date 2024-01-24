Assets worth 100 crore found in Telangana official Shiva Balakrishna's premises: Reports

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday found ₹40 lakh cash and assets worth ₹100 crore from a house and offices linked to a town planning official in Hyderabad. The official has been identified as Shiva Balakrishna. Shiva Balakrishna is the Secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The anti-corruption bureau said 14 teams conducted searches on premises linked to the official. The searches will continue on Thursday, PTI reported.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The seized assets include gold, flats and bank deposits.

Also read: Dhiraj Sahu distances from ₹353 cr haul: ‘Family money, Cong not linked’

Shiva Balakrishna is the Secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) and the former Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), NDTV reported.

The search started at 5 am on Wednesday. The anti-corruption bureau searched his house and offices and other key locations.

Also read: Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: Cash haul reaches ₹353 cr; MP's old tweet viral

Several benami properties were also discovered by the sleuths.

According to the channel, the sleuths recovered two kg gold, 60 wristwatches, 14 phones, 10 laptops, property documents.

Other major cash hauls in India

In December last year, the Income Tax department recovered more than ₹300 crore cash from the premises of a distillery company owned by Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu's brother in Odisha's Balangir.

Also read: I-T recovers ₹42 cr from contractor’s residence in Bengaluru

In October, the income tax (IT) department conducted raids and search operations at several places in Bengaluru and recovered about ₹42 crore from a flat associated with R Ambikapathy, the then president of BBMP Contractors’ Association and vice-president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association.