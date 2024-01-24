close_game
Assets worth 100 crore found in Telangana official Shiva Balakrishna's premises: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 12:00 AM IST

Shiva Balakrishna is the Secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA).

Hyderabad: The Telangana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday found 40 lakh cash and assets worth 100 crore from a house and offices linked to a town planning official in Hyderabad. The official has been identified as Shiva Balakrishna.

Shiva Balakrishna is the Secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

The anti-corruption bureau said 14 teams conducted searches on premises linked to the official. The searches will continue on Thursday, PTI reported.

The seized assets include gold, flats and bank deposits.

Shiva Balakrishna is the Secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) and the former Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), NDTV reported.

The search started at 5 am on Wednesday. The anti-corruption bureau searched his house and offices and other key locations.

Several benami properties were also discovered by the sleuths.

According to the channel, the sleuths recovered two kg gold, 60 wristwatches, 14 phones, 10 laptops, property documents.

Other major cash hauls in India

In December last year, the Income Tax department recovered more than 300 crore cash from the premises of a distillery company owned by Congress leader Dhiraj Sahu's brother in Odisha's Balangir.

In October, the income tax (IT) department conducted raids and search operations at several places in Bengaluru and recovered about 42 crore from a flat associated with R Ambikapathy, the then president of BBMP Contractors’ Association and vice-president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association.

