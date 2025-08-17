Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla lands in Delhi; meets ISRO chairman, Delhi CM

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 17, 2025 03:10 am IST

Shukla, after landing in Delhi, met ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Union MoS for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India in the early hours on Sunday, a month after the successful completion of the historic Axiom-4 mission.

Shukla is only the second Indian astronaut to go to space and the first on the International Space Station.(PTI)
Shukla is only the second Indian astronaut to go to space and the first on the International Space Station.(PTI)

Shukla, after landing in Delhi, met ISRO chairman Dr V Narayanan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Union MoS for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Singh shared a post on X alongside a video of Shukla meeting with dignitaries and leaders upon his arrival. “India’s Space glory touches the Indian soil… as the iconic son of Mother India, #Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla lands at Delhi in the early hours of morning today,” Singh said in the post.

Shukla was also accompanied by Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, who had been selected as a backup for the Axiom-4 mission, as part of which he stayed 21 days in space.

“Privileged to receive both of them at the New Delhi Airport along with Delhi CM Smt. Rekha Gupta @gupta_rekha, #ISRO Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan and later welcomed by a group of students,” Singh said on X.

Shukla was a mission pilot on the Axiom-4 mission, and lifted off from the earth aboard the Dragon Grace spacecraft on June 25, along with mission commander Peggy Whitson and mission specialists Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu.

Shukla is only the second Indian astronaut in space and the first on the International Space Station. Shukla earlier expressed his gratitude to the Indian government, Isro, Indian Air Force, NASA, and SpaceX, saying that the 21 days in space exceeded his expectations.

“It has filled me with a sense of purpose. This is only the beginning," Shukla said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla lands in Delhi; meets ISRO chairman, Delhi CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On