At 10,929, India sees less than 11,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for 2nd time this week

For a second time this week, India saw less than 11,000 daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with 10,929 people testing positive for the viral illness, taking the cumulative case count to 34,344,683, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday. The latest daily cases are also 14 per cent less than 12,729 infections reported on November 5.

On November 2, the daily infection count stood at 10,423, lowest in more than eight months (259 days).

Saturday's bulletin, meanwhile, also showed that new recoveries surpassed new cases, with as many as 12,509 patients being discharged after recovering from the infection. This has taken the total recovery count to 33,737,468, with the recovery rate comprising 98.23 per cent of the overall cases. The death toll climbed to 460,265, as 392 more people succumbed due to Covid-19. Fatalities comprise 1.34 per cent of the total infections.

The bulletin further noted a fall of 1972 in active cases, which, it showed, are currently at 146,950, and account for just 0.43 per cent of the cumulative tally. This, according to the health ministry, is the lowest such figure since March last year. Also, active caseload is at its lowest in 255 days, the ministry said.

With 810,783 samples tested for coronavirus on November 5, the daily positivity rate stood at 1.35 per cent, while the number of samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 613,965,751. Both the daily and weekly positivity rate, which was recorded at 1.27 per cent, remained below the 2 per cent mark for the last 33 and 43 days respectively, the MoHFW said.

The nationwide vaccination coverage rose to more than 1.07 billion as 2,075,942 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.