At Bihar deputy CM's feast, Tej Pratap's chance meet with estranged family, and an invite

He said he extended an invite for a feast he will be hosting on Wednesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Taking to X, Tej Pratap wrote about his meeting with his parents and brother, adding that he had a wonderful time playing with his niece as well.

Sinha hosted the feast on the eve of Makar Sankranti, which was attended by several senior NDA leaders, including chief minister Nitish Kumar, fellow Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Janata Dal (United) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Santosh Kumar Suman.

Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday met his estranged brother Tejashwi at a feast organised by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in Patna.

"Today, I reached the residence at 10 Circular Road and met my father, the honorable Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav Ji, and my mother, the honorable Smt. Rabri Devi Ji, to seek their blessings. I also met my younger brother and the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi, and invited him by handing over an invitation letter for the "Historic Dahi-Chuda Feast" program to be held tomorrow, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti," Tej Pratap Yadav wrote on X.

“At the same time, today I also had the wonderful moment of playing with my dear niece Katyayani in my lap,” he added.

Tej Pratap Yadav, a former minister, floated his own outfit – Janshakti Janata Dal – following his expulsion from the RJD last year.

Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days after his expulsion from RJD, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav. He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.