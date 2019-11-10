At Kartarpur, Sidhu thanks Imran Khan, PM Modi

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 01:35 IST

MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, in his address at the ceremony, thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the bold step to open the Kartarpur Corridor “without looking at gains or losses”. “You have won everyone’s hearts,” he said, addressing Khan.

Sidhu called Khan a “babber sher” (lion) and said several prime ministers had come and gone but Khan was able to deliver what others had only promised. Sidhu said the aspirations of 140 million Sikhs had been realised with the opening of the corridor. He also sent a ‘jhappi’ to Prime Minister Modi.