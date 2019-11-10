e-paper
At Kartarpur, Sidhu thanks Imran Khan, PM Modi

Sidhu said the aspirations of 140 million Sikhs had been realised with the opening of the corridor.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2019 01:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kartarpur
Indian cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhua addresses a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan on Saturday.
Indian cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhua addresses a gathering during the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan on Saturday.(AP PHOTO.)
         

MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu, in his address at the ceremony, thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking the bold step to open the Kartarpur Corridor “without looking at gains or losses”. “You have won everyone’s hearts,” he said, addressing Khan.

Sidhu called Khan a “babber sher” (lion) and said several prime ministers had come and gone but Khan was able to deliver what others had only promised. Sidhu said the aspirations of 140 million Sikhs had been realised with the opening of the corridor. He also sent a ‘jhappi’ to Prime Minister Modi.

India News