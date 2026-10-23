At least 4 women injured in police tear gas shelling on anti-dam protesters in Arunachal Pradesh

At least four women were hospitalised after police reportedly fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters at Dite-Dime near Geku in Arunachal Pradesh during a 12-hour bandh against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on Friday, even as police accused a group of protesters of attempting to breach barricades and attacking security personnel. Siang Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikhom said around 150 to 200 protesters from Upper Siang district, particularly Geku and Komkar, arrived at Dite-Dime in Siang district around 7 am and attempted to enter the district. (ANI)

The incident occurred at the 65 Bridge in Dite-Dime, where a large number of people had gathered in support of the shutdown when tensions escalated around 7 am.

Sources told HT that four women were admitted to Geku hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties following exposure to tear gas. Some of them were reportedly directly hit by tear gas shells.

Several vehicles were also reportedly vandalised during the confrontation.

Further details regarding the condition of the hospitalised women, the extent of damage and the police action were awaited.

What happened Confirming police action at the site, Siang Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikhom said around 150 to 200 protesters from Upper Siang district, particularly Geku and Komkar, arrived at Dite-Dime in Siang district around 7 am and attempted to enter the district.

According to the SP, the protesters were carrying machetes, lathis, slingshots and other items.

He alleged that the protesters attempted to vandalise police barricades, obstructed security personnel deployed at the location and violated prohibitory orders issued by the district magistrate.

The protesters also allegedly pelted stones at the security forces, prompting police intervention.

“Accordingly, lawful action was initiated against the protesters in the presence of the Executive Magistrate after proper announcement,” Sikhom said.

The SP, however, maintained that the bandh was being observed peacefully by protesters elsewhere in Siang district.

The shutdown disrupted normal life across Siang and Upper Siang districts and parts of East Siang, with shops and business establishments remaining closed and residents largely staying indoors.

The bandh The bandh was jointly called by Adi Bane Kebang United (ABK), SUMP Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA), Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum Youth Wing (SIFFYW) and Adi Galo Welfare Society.

The organisations are demanding the release of 10 arrested activists within 24 hours, the reinstatement of suspended gaon buras, the withdrawal of all pre-feasibility report (PFR) activities in dam-affected areas, and the removal of paramilitary and Central forces deployed in the region.

The shutdown also received support from the Geku Youth Association, the Siang unit of the Public Right Action Committee and several other organisations.

However, the bandh drew mixed responses from different organisations.

The East Siang Downstream Dam Affected People’s Forum (ESDDAPF) announced that neither the forum nor its members would participate in the shutdown.

Similarly, the Bogong Banggo Kebang (BBK) opposed the enforcement of the bandh within its jurisdiction, citing the lack of prior notice.

In East Siang, Deputy Commissioner Jayanti Pertin declared the bandh call illegal and unlawful through an order issued on October 22.

Following a meeting with the district administration on Thursday, the organisations agreed to call off the bandh in East Siang.

Despite the decision, the shutdown’s impact was visible along the Ruksin-Pasighat-Mebo stretch, where several shops remained closed, and residents continued to express solidarity with the protesters.

However, universities, schools and medical establishments largely functioned normally.