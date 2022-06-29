At least two earthquakes felt across Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada and Chikkaballapur

At least two tremors were felt across the south-western districts of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday morning and another one in Chikkaballapura at 7.35 pm , according to the national centre for seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 28-06-2022, 07:45:27 IST, Lat: 12.50 & Long: 75.45, Depth: 5 km,Location: Kodagu, Karnataka, India,” according to a Twitter post by the seismology centre on Tuesday.

The national centre for seismology stated that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km and the time of origin was 7.45 am. The one in Chikkaballapur measured 2.8 on the Richter scale and had a depth of 10 km, the centre reported.

The tremors bring back memories of the 2018 landslides in Kodagu, the coffee-growing district of Karnataka, where the people still believe that an earlier low-magnitude earthquake had caused the catastrophe.

This is the second such tremor felt in the state in four days as the last one was recorded on Saturday.

Tremors of 2.3 magnitude were recorded at 9 am on Saturday, worrying residents of Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. Several people ran out of their homes as the earth shook for about 45 seconds. There were cracks in some buildings, HT reported.

On June 25, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 9.09 and its range was 4.7 km from the epicentre.

The heavy and unseasonal rains witnessed in these parts in the month of May have already caused huge crop losses like coffee and pepper, adding to the hardships of planters in the region.

In recent years much of the seismic activity in the state of Karnataka has been in the south, in the Mysore-Bangalore region.

The heavy rains have added to the fears of the locals in these parts.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, thunderstorms and lightning with moderate spells of rain with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40kmph was likely to affect Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bidar and Bijapur on Tuesday night.