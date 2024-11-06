At UN, India's Rajiv Shukla hits out at Pakistan over Kashmir issue: ‘Real democracies…’ | Watch

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla, representing India, has hit out at Pakistan in the United Nations during a session for raking up the Kashmir issue yet again. Rajiv Shukla, while referring to Pakistan, said its delegation continuously brings up the Kashmir issue and spreads false information, while the ground reality is very different. Congress MP Rajiv Shukla speaking at the United Nations.

“A delegation has yet again used this august forum for peddling lies and falsehood. It is habitual for this delegation to resort to disinformation and misinformation. This delegation tends to measure the world's largest democracy using similar yardsticks,” Rajiv Shukla said on Tuesday.

The Congress member of Parliament added, “Let me be clear. Real democracies function differently. The people of Jammu and Kashmir turned out in record numbers in the recently concluded free and fair elections. No amount of disinformation and misinformation will change facts on the ground.”

Watch the video here:

Pakistan has consistently spread disinformation about Jammu and Kashmir's status. The recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, saw a strong voter turnout, underscoring public confidence in Indian democratic processes. he said.

Polling turnout was impressive, with 61.38 per cent in Phase 1, 57.31 per cent in Phase 2, and 69.9 per cent in Phase 3, reflecting the people's trust in democratic institutions in India.

“I urge this delegation to engage more constructively in this forum rather than using it for their divisive political agenda,” Rajiv Shukla said

The MP affirmed that India would continue to support the UN’s Department of Global Communications in its activities and initiatives.

The Department of Global Communications plays a key role in promoting the UN's goals, sharing information worldwide through digital and traditional platforms to foster global support for the organization’s mission.

He added, “Together, we will combat the virus of misinformation and create a positive, reliable impact for peace and a better world.”

Rajiv Shukla's statement comes days after India slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue at a United Nations Security Council debate, calling it a “mischievous provocation” based on their “tested tactic of spreading misinformation”.

Exercising its right to reply during the UN Security Council Debate on Women building peace in a changing environment, India called out Islamabad over the "deplorable" condition of women from minority communities in Pakistan.