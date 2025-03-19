Atishi alleges 'witch hunt’ against AAP's Satyendar Jain in CCTV corruption case

Delhi leader of opposition Atishi has alleged that a “political witch hunt” has been launched against senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain after he was booked by the anti-corruption bureau over his involvement in a CCTV project worth ₹571 crore, reported news agency PTI. Delhi LoP Atishi claimed that senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain had been booked as part of a "political witch hunt"(Vipin Kumar)

In a post on X, Atishi shared a document containing the BJP-led Centre's reply in Parliament that out of 193 cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against political leaders in the past 10 years, only two had resulted in convictions.

She added, along with the post, "When investigating agencies leave their work and start political witch-hunting on the orders of the boss."

Atishi's comment came as a response to the Delhi government's anti-corruption bureau booked former Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Joint commissioner of police (ACB), Madhur Verma, stated that the AAP leader was accused of "arbitrarily" waiving a ₹16 crore fine imposed on Bharat Electronic Limited, despite complaints from residents that several cameras were not functional.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also took to X, accusing Satyendar Jain of accepting ₹7 crore as a bribe, and alleging that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had covered up Jain's corruption for years.

"In 2017-18, the Kejriwal government awarded a contract of ₹571 crore to Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for installing CCTV cameras in Delhi. Due to delays, a penalty of ₹16 crore was imposed in 2019 but Satyendar Jain waived it after taking ₹7 crore bribe. The ACB completed its investigation in 2023 but the FIR was delayed due to AAP's cover-up act," Sachdeva claimed.