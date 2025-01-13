CBI has sanction to prosecute Satyendar Jain, agency tells Delhi court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday told a city court that it has obtained sanction to prosecute former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in connection with a supplementary charge sheet filed against him in an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case. Satyendar Jain. (PTI)

Jain is contesting the Delhi assembly elections from the Shakur Basti constituency for the fourth consecutive time.

The court of special judge (MP/MLA) Jitendra Singh has not posted the matter for further hearing on January 22. CBI had filed is supplementary charge sheet in the matter on January 4.

The order passed by the court recorded that the sanction was received on December 31, 2024, to prosecute Jain under Section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. A copy of the sanction was filed before the court by the Investigating Officer (IO).

At present, CBI has named five other people in the case aside from Jain and three accused firms. The case was initially filed on August 24, 2017, against Jain and other accused and the charge sheet was filed in December 2018.

CBI’s initial charge sheet alleged that Jain, during his tenure as a Delhi government minister, had amassed assets to the tune of ₹1.62 crore between February 14, 2015 and May 31, 2017, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

In a hearing before the special judge on November 5, the IO said that further investigation in the matter was complete and the file had been sent to the Delhi chief secretary and the office of the lieutenant governor for consent.

The court had then directed the DIG of CBI to file the status report regarding the said approval before the next date of hearing so that the matter could be proceeded with expeditiously.