Attack on Kerala ashram run by man who supported women’s entry into Sabarimala temple

The ashram of a man who supported the Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala temple was attacked early Saturday, police said.

The ashram head, who goes by the name Swami Sandeepananda Giri, had supported the government’s intention to uphold the top court’s order.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who visited the ashram in the morning, condemned the attack.

“We won’t allow communal forces to take law into their hands,” Vijayan said after visiting the ashram.

Two cars and one scooter of the ashram were set on fire by the attackers.

Kerala’s Director general of Police, Loknath Behra said a special investigation team under Thiruvananthapuram police commissioner will probe attack on ashram.

Blaming the Left for the attack, BJP leader P K Krishnadas said, “The CPI(M) stage managed the attack to distract attention from Sabarimala issue.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 10:39 IST