Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Audi rams into stationary truck after hitting multiple parked vehicles in Delhi, driver injured

PTI |
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 09:03 pm IST

Police said an Audi Q8 e-tron with a Haryana number plate had allegedly lost control and hit three parked cars.

An Audi Q8 car rammed into several parked vehicles before crashing into a stationary truck on a service road in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area on Monday afternoon, leaving the driver injured, police said.

India News

Two PCR calls were received at 12.41 pm regarding a collision involving multiple vehicles on the service road in front of Okhla Phase-I, they said.

On reaching the spot, police found that an Audi Q8 e-tron with a Haryana number plate had allegedly lost control and hit three parked cars.

"The impact was such that the Audi finally came to a halt after crashing into the rear of a stationary truck," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Watch video of the accident

Eyewitness Ashutosh Kumar told PTI, "I had parked my car here around 10 am and went upstairs to work. Around 1 pm, we heard a loud sound and immediately came down. We saw that multiple cars had been hit and the Audi had finally crashed into a parked truck. Multiple cars were damaged. The car was not under control. We don’t know exactly what happened -- whether the driver was drunk or if the brakes failed."

A case is being registered against the driver of the Audi under relevant sections and further investigation is underway, police said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Audi rams into stationary truck after hitting multiple parked vehicles in Delhi, driver injured
