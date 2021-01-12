Aurangabad civic body to inspect fire system at hospitals after Bhandara horror
Against the backdrop of the Bhandara hospital fire tragedy in which ten newborns lost their lives on January 9, the Aurangabad civic body will inspect all hospitals in the district to check their preparedness to meet any eventuality, an official said on Tuesday.
Ten babies died after a fire broke out at the special unit of the state-run Bhandara district hospital located in east Maharashtra.
The official said three teams will be formed to conduct the inspection exercise at all hospitals in Aurangabad city, which is the biggest in Marathwada region of the state, and rural areas in the district over the next two months.
"We will check preparedness of hospitals to tackle any fire incident. We will also check fire safety equipment in every hospital in Aurangabad well as in other parts of the district," Fire brigade department head R K Sure told PTI.
Meanwhile, the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Aurangabad, which is one of the biggest health facilities in the Marathwada region, has completed a preliminary assessment of its paediatric ward, an official said.
He said minor repairs were undertaken at the GMCH.
"The administration has repaired switch boards and also checked the electricity infrastructure. The (safety) audit at GMCH was carried out in 2019, but it will be done again now," he said.
According to the official, the paediatric ward has only a single entry.
"Another access to the ward is being planned for emergency purpose. We have written about this to the Public Works department," said hospital superintendent Dr. Suresh Harbade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stage set for mega inoculation drive, vaccines reach 14 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House panel may summon FB on WhatsApp privacy policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will stand ground at LAC, says army chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC stays farm laws, sets up committee to hear all sides
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People won’t be given vaccine choice: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine vials land in city, Serum moves 6.4m doses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dawood Ibrahim's group enjoying 'five-star hospitality': Jaishankar
- Without naming either Pakistan or China, Jaishankar said some countries are “clearly guilty” of supporting terrorism and providing financial assistance and safe havens to terrorists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panellists have been in favour of new laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If protected, Aravallis can support rich biodiversity: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Fatalities will increase if courts open for physical hearing': CJI
- The bench cited instances of High Courts which had to close down after resuming physical courts as Covid-19 began to spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts surprised by stay before validity test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm leaders refuse to appear before panel, stick to hard line
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 liters of country liquor destroyed in Andhra's Krishna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For third day in a row, no Covid-19 casualty in Manipur
- The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 365 lives in Manipur so far.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Family of arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan seeks CM's intervention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox