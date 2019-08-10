‘Arun Jaitley responding to treatment’, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

india

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 10:42 IST

Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, who visited former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Saturday morning, said he was responding to treatment.

“The doctors informed the Vice President that Arun Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable,” read a statement issued by the Vice President’s Secretariat.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS Friday morning after he complained of uneasiness.

A statement by the hospital later in the day said the former finance minister was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

“At present, he is hemodynamically stable,” it said.

Hemodynamically stable means his heart is functioning well.

The multidisciplinary team treating him is of senior experts from the department of cardiology, nephrology and endocrinology.

Several BJP leaders visited Jaitley at the hospital on Friday, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh and health minister Harsh Vardhan.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 10:17 IST