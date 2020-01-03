Australian PM Scott Morrison defers India visit amid bushfire crisis

india

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 18:21 IST

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s visit to India in January has been put off to later in the year, people familiar with the development said. The Australian PM was scheduled to be in Delhi from January 14 to speak at Raisina Dialogue and meet PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday had a telephone conversation with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison about the damage to life and property in Australia due to bushfires.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Indians and on his own behalf. He also offered India’s unstinted support to Australia and the Australian people, who are bravely facing this unprecedented natural calamity, said Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

Expressing his satisfaction at the progress in bilateral relations in recent years, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to strengthen its strategic partnership with Australia. He stated that to this end, he looked forward to welcoming Morrison in India on a state visit at a mutually convenient time later in the year.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes to Morrison and the people of Australia for the rest of the year 2020, the statement added.

Australia’s unprecedented wildfire crisis has taken a huge toll: 19 people are dead and 28 missing, more than 1,000 houses burnt, and an area twice the size of Wales has been destroyed in one state alone. This week saw disturbing footage of thousands of holiday-makers huddled on beaches awaiting rescue, images that have fanned mounting concerns that Morrison’s pro-coal policies are hurting a nation that appears to be suffering the brunt of increasing climate change.

“People are angry,” Morrison, 51, said in a radio interview on Friday when asked why he’d been heckled. “I understand the emotion, I understand the hurt, the anger, the frustration. What we will do is continue to use every resource and person we have to assist the situation.”